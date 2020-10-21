It is the first time the U.S. territory has shut down its 911 call centers.
Janer said the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned and he will soon announce when operations at the 911 call centers will resume.
It’s unclear how many employees tested positive. A spokeswoman did not immediately return a message asking for comment.
The island of 3.2 million people has reported more than 29,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections. It has had more than 770 deaths from COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus.
