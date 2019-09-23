Karen was located 195 miles (310 kilometers) south of St. Croix and moving north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph) near midday Monday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The storm is expected to hit Puerto Rico Tuesday morning.

Forecasters say 2 to 4 inches (5-10 centimeters) of rain is expected with up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) in isolated areas.

A tropical storm warning also is in effect for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

