SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Portions of a popular rainforest in Puerto Rico are slowly reopening to visitors more than six months after Hurricane Maria hit the U.S. territory as a Category 4 storm.

The U.S. Forest Service said Friday that crews are more than halfway done clearing at least three landslides along a main road that winds through El Yunque.

Officials recently opened a temporary visitor center, and crews finished clearing a trail leading to El Toro, the highest point in the rainforest.

El Yunque attracts more than half a million visitors a year and is the only tropical rainforest under the purview of the U.S. Forest Service.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.