The Royal Canadian Mounted Police identified the suspect as Gabriel Wortman, 51. They planned a news conference for later Sunday.

In tweets before Wortman was taken into custody Sunday morning, police warned of an active shooter who might be wearing what appeared to be an RCMP uniform and driving what appeared to be an RCMP vehicle. Police said the suspect was not a member of the RCMP.

AD

AD

#Colchester: Gabriel Wortman may be driving what appears to be an RCMP vehicle & may be wearing an RCMP uniform. There's 1 difference btwn his car and our RCMP vehicles: the car #. The suspect's car is 28B11, behind rear passenger window. If you see 28B11 call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/yyeOeBt8Ui — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

The incident appeared to have begun Saturday night. In a tweet shortly after 10:30 p.m., police said they were responding to a “firearms complaint” in the Portapique area and asked people to stay in their homes and lock their doors. Police reiterated that request in subsequent tweets Sunday morning.

Gun ownership is relatively common in Canada; the country ranked fifth in a 2018 global survey of civilian firearms per capita. But shootings of police in Canada are relatively rare. Two RCMP officers were among four people shot dead in Fredericton, New Brunswick, in 2018. Three RCMP officers were killed and two were injured in a shooting in Moncton, New Brunswick, in 2014.

More than 2.1 million people have been issued licenses to possess and acquire firearms in Canada, according to the most recent RCMP data. In Nova Scotia, which has a population of more than 923,000 people, there were 76,180 such licenses issued.

AD

AD

A spate of gun violence in recent years has fueled an increasingly divisive debate over gun control, largely pitting city dwellers, who tend to favor more restrictions, against those in rural Canada. Canada’s constitution does not guarantee citizens a right to bear arms.

During the election campaign last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to ban and buy back legally purchased “military-style assault rifles.” He also said he would work with Canada’s provinces and territories to give municipalities the ability to “further restrict or ban handguns.”

51-year-old Gabriel Wortman is the suspect in our active shooter investigation in #Portapique. There are several victims. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see him, call 911. DO NOT approach. He’s described as a white man, bald, 6’2-6’3 with green eyes. pic.twitter.com/Y2nJNULlkn — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) April 19, 2020

Trudeau mentioned the shootings Sunday at the start of his daily news conference on the coronavirus.

AD

“My hearts go out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation,” he said. “I want to thank the police for their hard work and people for cooperating with authorities.”

AD

Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency last month to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Public gatherings have been limited to five people, and nonessential businesses, schools, casinos and provincial parks are closed. Residents who flout social distancing rules face fines.

“I never imagined when I went to bed last night that I would wake up to the horrific news that an active shooter was on the loose in Nova Scotia,” Premier Stephen McNeil told reporters. “This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history.”

AD

The waterside community of Portapique lies some 80 miles from Halifax, the provincial capital. Tom Taggart, a Colchester municipal councilor who represents the area, described it as a small, rural community with many cottages. Roughly 100 people live in the area, but during the summer the population can grow to as many as 250.

AD

“We’ve sat around here thanking our lucky stars that we live in such a beautiful, safe, rural community during the pandemic,” Taggart said. “Then we wake up this morning to this situation.”

He said residents are “shocked and devastated.”

“It’s the kind of place where people come to live because they feel safe and secure,” Taggart said. “People’s lives changed here today.”