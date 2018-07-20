FILE - In this July 5, 2018, file photo, members of the Toronto Police Service excavate the back of a property in Toronto during an investigation in relation to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur. Toronto Inspector Hank Idsinga told reporters Friday, July 20, 2018, that the remains of an eighth victim was confirmed after a recent search near the property of McArthur, who is accused of preying on men between 2010 and last year. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Associated Press)

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say the remains of all eight known victims of an alleged serial killer have now been identified.

Authorities previously identified remains of seven victims of suspected killer Bruce McArthur.

Inspector Hank Idsinga told reporters Friday that the remains of the eighth were confirmed after a recent search near the property of McArthur, who is accused of preying on men between 2010 and last year.

Idsinga said the search did not turn up any new possible victims. He said investigators are continuing to look into unsolved cases in Canada and abroad.

McArthur was arrested in January after an investigation into several disappearances in a gay neighborhood of Toronto. He was later charged with eight counts of murder and is scheduled to appear in court on July 23.

