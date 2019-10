Earlier in the day, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said two complaints against Deschamps had been filed with the federal Attorney General’s Office related to how he obtained his income.

Deschamps is also a senator for the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which held an iron grip on Mexican politics for 71 years until the historic 2000 election. He was not elected directly but rather named to the Senate under a system allotting some seats to parties according to their percentage of the vote.

Suspicions of influence-peddling have long surrounded Deschamps, with he and family members displaying a lavish lifestyle of luxurious goods, vehicles, trips and properties. A 2013 Forbes article named him one of Mexico’s 10 most corrupt.

Deschamps denies wrongdoing.

