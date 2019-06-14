SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean authorities say specialized teams have begun an effort to rescue three Bolivians trapped in a mine in northern Chile.

The San José mine collapsed late Thursday, trapping the men at a depth of nearly 230 feet (70 meters).

Local authorities confirmed Friday that the men are alive.

Firefighters joined other rescue teams at the mine some 900 miles (1,500 kilometers) north of the Chilean capital, Santiago.

Bolivian President Evo Morales says on Twitter that he is worried about his countrymen and offers thanks to his Chilean counterpart for the rescue efforts.

A collapse at a Chilean mine trapped 33 men deep underground for 69 days in 2010. They survived longer than any trapped miners before, and their rescue mesmerized millions worldwide.

