Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a campaign rally in the district of Ceilandia in Brasilia on Wednesday. (Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images)

Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, the frontrunner in the country’s October elections, was stabbed in the abdomen during a campaign rally in southeastern Brazil on Thursday, his family said.

He was in stable condition at a local hospital, his son said in message posted to Twitter.

Cellphone footage released by local media showed the candidate sitting on a supporter’s shoulders and waving to the crowd when someone plunged a knife into his abdomen. He was carried by his supporters to a car, clutching his side.

A right-wing former soldier and evangelical, he has topped the polls with an estimated 22 percent of prospective votes, after a judge barred former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from running last week due to corruption charges.

Bolsonaro is running on a tough-on-crime platform and has advocated for looser restrictions on gun ownership in Brazil.

