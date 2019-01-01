A Bolsonaro's supporter holds an Israeli flag as citizens wait for the beginning of the inauguration ceremony of Brazilian President-elect, Jair Bolsonaro (unseen) in front of Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Jan. 1, 2019. (Marcelo Sayao/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain who has promised radical measures to cut soaring crime and widespread corruption in Brazil, takes office on Tuesday, marking the country’s starkest shift to the right since its return to democracy three decades ago.

Bolsonaro, 63, rode a populist revolt against an epidemic of crime and corruption in Brazil to the presidency. His radical answers to Brazil’s complex problems — giving regular citizens guns to defend themselves against growing crime, for example — propelled him to the front of the race.

As president, Bolsonaro is expected to try to make good on those promises as quickly as possible. Days before the inauguration, he tweeted plans to sign an executive order to loosen Brazil’s strict gun laws and allow citizens without a criminal background to own weapons — a move that could be challenged by the country’s Congress.

Injecting steam into the sluggish Brazilian economy, which analysts say will require broader austerity reform and a wider coalition in the country’s fractured Congress, may be even tougher since mediating between the country’s three dozen parties will demand compromise and insider politicking new to Bolsonaro.

In foreign policy, he has already signaled he plans major changes. Once a darling of the global left for its progressive welfare policies, Brazil under Bolsonaro is set to become a bastion of conservatism in Latin America.

He is an ardent supporter of the military regime that ruled Brazil from 1964 to 1985 and is the most conservative ruler to come to power in the region in recent decades. Bolsonaro has vowed to rework the country’s alliances and has courted a closer friendship with President Trump, a politician he admires and emulates.

[Making Brazil great again: How Jair Bolsonaro mirrors and courts Trump]

In the run-up to his inauguration, Bosonaro has said he will relocate Brazil’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, carry out more development in the Amazon, the world’s largest rain forest, and has threatened to pull out of the Paris climate accords.

Like Trump, Bolsonaro upended politics as usual in Brazil, winning the presidency through a social media heavy campaign fueled by popular anger that polarized the country. A string of controversial statements — he has said he prefers a dead son to a gay one — shocked his opponents but gained him plenty of free publicity.

Many Brazilians, weary of established politicians after a corruption scandal tainted vast swaths of the country’s political elite, saw in Bolsonaro an outsider they could trust.

As a fringe politician with few alliances, Bolsonaro was one of the few to emerge unscathed by the scandals that plagued more prominent colleagues.

But the former army captain will take over the leadership of a divided population, more than half of whom either voted against him or abstained.

Though Bolsonaro promised after the election to be a leader to all of Brazil’s 200 million people, on the eve of the inauguration, he tweeted a vow to rid Brazilian schools of “Marxist trash,” slipping back into the divisive rhetoric that got him elected.

In his inauguration remarks, many will look for signs of whether as president he will strike a tone of reconciliation and compromise or continue catering to his base.

Read more

Who is Jair Bolsonaro, the man likely to be Brazil’s next president?

Brazil shed a military dictatorship. Now it looks again toward iron-fisted rule

How Jair Bolsonaro entranced Brazil’s minorities — while also insulting them

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news