“The humanitarian emergency is driving children to flee Venezuela alone,” said César Muñoz, senior Brazil researcher at Human Rights Watch.

An estimated 4.6 million Venezuelans have fled their country’s economic and political turmoil, a figure that the United Nations believes could reach 6.5 million by the end of 2020, making it one of the largest mass migrations on the planet today.

More than 224,000 have fled to Brazil, where many remain in the border state of Roraima because of its relative isolation from the rest of the country. Human Rights Watch found that many of the shelters there are overcrowded, meaning children often end up living on the streets and unable to access government services.

One 16-year-old boy was found choked to death in October, his body left in a plastic bag.

“While Brazilian authorities are making a great effort to accommodate hundreds of Venezuelans crossing daily into Brazil, they are failing to give these children the protection they desperately need,” Muñoz said.

The study encourages Brazil’s federal government to work with local authorities to identify, track and support unaccompanied Venezuelan minors.

