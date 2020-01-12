It was unclear how the disorder began.

“We were peacefully enjoying the carnival when police came throwing bombs,” said Isaque Batista, a 22-year-old barber. “There was no previous tumult. The police arrived throwing (tear gas) bombs when there was no need for it.”

Authorities said security forces dispersed crowds after a group of municipal guards was attacked with glass bottles, stones and other objects. There was no report of how many people were detained. A municipal guard suffered minor injuries.

Military police had originally objected to holding the party in Copacabana as they weren’t provided enough time to organize security for the event.