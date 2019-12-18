Flavio Bolsonaro’s lawyer said in comments published by local media that he isn’t concerned and that investigators won’t find anything illegal.

The investigation began when the government’s watchdog for financial transactions detected suspicious movements in the bank account of Bolsonaro’s former driver, Fabrício Queiroz. It is suspected the money may form part of a corruption scheme involving appropriation of salaries from phantom employees of Bolsonaro’s office while he was a lawmaker in Rio state’s legislature.

In the past, President Bolsonaro said that prosecutors and Brazilian media are trying to drag his son’s reputation through the mud in order to damage his administration.

