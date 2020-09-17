Romania’s prime minister said the missiles made the country safer.
“The strategic partnership between the U.S. and Romania is further materialized in a military and economic relationship that is beneficial to Romania,” Ludovic Orban said.
Since 2016, Romania has hosted a U.S. ballistic missile system at the Deveselu military base, in the country’s south.
Russia has criticized the deployment of the defense system but Washington says it is needed to ensure the safety of NATO members from potential attacks by Iran.
