TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president says the country will soon send two new satellites into orbit using Iran-made rockets.

Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the launch will happen “soon, in the coming weeks.”

Iran typically displays achievements in its space program in February, during the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit over the past decade, and in 2013 launched a monkey into space. The U.S. and its allies worry the same satellite-launching technology could be used to develop long-range missiles.

The U.S. has said Iran’s plans for sending satellites into orbit demonstrate its defiance of a U.N. Security Council resolution calling on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran insists the launches do not violate the resolution.

