Zakharova said that the visa applications were returned with an explanation that they had been submitted too early — but they were returned too late to allow them to be resubmitted. She insisted that the documents were filed within the listed timeframe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday accused the United States of breaking its international obligations by preventing the Russian officials from traveling to the General Assembly.

