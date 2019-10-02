Figueroa held the ministerial post during the 2004-2009 government of President Tony Saca, who is serving a 10-year sentence for diverting $301 million in government funds to benefit his businesses and third parties.
Prosecutors said in July that they were seeking more than $1 million in restitution from Figueroa and his wife.
The complaint in the case says investigators found 18 irregularities in deposits, credit card payments and loans and purchases of vehicles and properties.
