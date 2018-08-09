DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s energy minister is assuring Canada that the kingdom’s diplomatic dispute with Ottawa won’t affect oil sales.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency carried a statement on Thursday quoting Khalid al-Falih making the comments.

The statement said there’s a “firm and longstanding policy that is not influenced by political circumstances.”

It added “the current diplomatic crisis between Saudi Arabia and Canada will not, in any way, impact Saudi Aramco’s relations with its customers in Canada.”

Some 10 percent of Canada’s oil imports come from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador on Monday and froze “all new business” with Ottawa over its criticism of the ultraconservative kingdom’s arrest of women’s rights activists.

The kingdom plans to pull out thousands of students and medical patients from Canada over the spat.

