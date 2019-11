The department said Friday that it was in communication with a state agency for journalists’ protection to provide support.

Mexico is one of the world’s deadliest nations for reporters.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says 52 have been killed in the country since 1992 for motives confirmed as related to their work, including five this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD