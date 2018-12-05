A woman uses her mobile phone in front of a Huawei logo at Beijing International Consumer Electronics Expo in Beijing. (Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images)

The chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies will face extradition to the United States after she was arrested in Canada, Canadian officials said Wednesday.

Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive who is also the daughter of the tech giant’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1, according to Canada’s Department of Justice.

A bail hearing has been set for Friday. The department declined to provide other details, citing a publication ban. U.S. Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi declined to comment on the matter.

The Wall Street Journal reported in April that U.S. authorities were investigating whether Huawei shipped U.S. origin-products to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It is unclear how Huawei might have violated sanctions.

The arrest comes at a tense moment in U.S.-China relations. Over the last year, China and the United States have engaged in a tit-for-tat trade war that has shaken markets around the world and hurt ties between the world’s two largest economies.

President Trump last week met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina, hashing out a trade war cease-fire. But just days after they met, Chinese and U.S. officials relayed conflicting details about the deal.

At the heart of the dispute is a White House claim that China violates the rules of global trade through forced technology transfer and cyberwarfare. There have been growing calls for the United States to increase its scrutiny of Chinese firms, including Huawei, on the grounds of national security.

U.S. officials have long suspected that Huawei, a major smartphone maker, maintains ties to China’s communist leaders.

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei is a former officer in China’s People’s Liberation Army.

