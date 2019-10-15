By early afternoon, firefighters had rescued three people, local media reported. At least 10 were still missing.

“For now we are trying to hear sounds that indicate where people are,” Fortaleza fire spokesman Romario Fernandes told the Associated Press. “There are several layers of debris.”

The cause of the collapse was unclear. But building residents reportedly had shared concerns on social media about a construction project that had exposed rebar in foundation pillars.

“They are breaking the whole concrete structure that surrounds the pillars,” one resident wrote in messages published by the Fortelza newspaper Diario do Nordeste. “I’m getting very scared of that.”

The disaster revealed vulnerabilities in Brazil’s urban infrastructure, long bedeviled by structural hazards, lax oversight and occupation by squatters. Now, as economic stagnation strangles the country, and more structures fall into disrepair, such collapses have become a reoccurring problem.

Twenty-three people were killed in April when a building in a poor part of Rio de Janeiro collapsed after being soaked by days of rain.

Seven died in May 2018 when a Sao Paulo high rise occupied by squatters caught fire and crumbled.

A few months later, in September, a fire raged through Rio’s 200-year-old national museum, destroying nearly the entire collection. A faulty air-conditioner was blamed, but the building lacked fire doors, sprinklers or water hoses.

Seventeen people were killed in 2012 when three adjacent office buildings in Rio collapsed, one after another.

The challenge of solving the country’s infrastructure problem is immense: Just to maintain and modernize existing structures, the consulting firm Inter B concluded this year, it would have to double its investment in infrastructure to nearly $100 billion.

But since the economy slowed to a standstill, public spending as a percentage of GDP has shrunk to half what it once was.