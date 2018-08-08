Activists in favor of the legalization of abortion dressed as characters from Margaret Atwood's feminist dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale," perform at the "Parque de la Memoria" (Remembrance Park) in Buenos Aires, on Aug. 5, 2018. (ALEJANDRO PAGNI/AFP/Getty Images)

Argentina on Wednesday prepared for a pivotal showdown over a bid to broadly legalize abortion, turning the country into South America’s latest battleground over the long-taboo procedures.

Crowds were expected outside the congress building from early morning, with supporters and opponents set to be separated by riot fences and police.

Currently, Argentine law permits abortion only in the case of rape, when the mother is mentally disabled, or there is serious risk to her health. Seeking one for any other reason can land a woman in prison for as long as four years. Health professionals involved in the operation can also go to prison for as long as six.

“It should be a woman’s right to decide,” said Vilma Ripoll, a member of the National Campaign for Legal, Safe and Free Abortions, which co-sponsored the bill. “May those who want to have an abortion be able to get one.”

Argentina is the latest South American nation to grapple with the legalization of abortion — something long banned throughout a region steeped in the power of the Catholic Church. In 2012, Uruguay decriminalized it. Last year, lawmakers in Chile approved legislation legalizing abortion under limited circumstances. Last week, Brazil’s supreme court also began considering decriminalization, prompting impassioned debate and protests.

The new bill — which passed the lower house in June, setting up a vote in the Senate slated for Wednesday — would allow girls as young as 13 to terminate a pregnancy for any reason within the first 14 weeks of term. The new bill would also require abortions be carried out within five days of the mother’s request.

As the bill has made its way through congress this year, its advocates have flooded the streets of the capital, as well as other major Argentine cities, waving green bandannas and flags, and marching in drum lines. But the big cities of Argentina are more left-leaning. And in more rural, conservative communities, Christian opposition to the bill has run deep.

Argentina is the birthplace of Pope Francis. Since assuming the papacy in 2013, the pontiff has largely refrained from inserting himself in domestic politics. He had not directly commented on the abortion bill, but two days before the lower house voted on the measure in June, Francis appeared to compare abortion for reasons of birth defects to Nazi eugenics.

“Last century, everyone was scandalized by what the Nazis did to ensure the purity of the race,” he said. “Today, we do the same but with white gloves.”

[Tensions flare in Brazil as court considers loosening abortion restrictions]

Religious figures across the country have openly opposed the bill since it was introduced. Senators appear to be deeply divided over how to address the several hundred thousand clandestine abortions that are estimated to be taking place in Argentina each year, many of which are performed in unsanitary conditions by unlicensed practitioners.

An Ipsos poll taken in July showed that 49 percent of the population opposes abortion legalization, while 41 percent approve. Another 11 percent don’t know.

Thousands of pro-life advocates, sometimes from the most distant provinces of the country, arrived in Buenos Aires over the weekend.

God gave us life,” explained Anto Sosa, 33, of Entre Rios, during a Saturday rally. “And trying to eliminate a life as the first solution — it’s not right.”

The debate in Argentina is unfolding in a nation considered to be one of the most progressive countries in Latin America. In 2010, it became the first in the region to legalize same-sex marriage. And in next year’s elections, there will be a 50-percent legislative candidate “gender quota.”

Over the last 13 years, six abortion bills have been introduced in Argentina’s congress. None of them made it out of the lower house. This one managed to squeeze past after a 22-hour debate, with 129 lawmakers voting in favor and 125 against.

In the Senate, the margins look even tighter, with 36 of the 72 members expected to vote against the bill — just one shy of a majority. If that happens, the bill is dead and any new measure will have to start from scratch. The Senate can also send the bill back to the lower chamber with revisions.

Should the bill pass, however, it will require the signature of President Mauricio Macri.

A conservative businessman, Macri has expressed open opposition to legal abortion. But earlier this year, he said that congress should work out the issue, and promised not to veto any legislation that manages to reach his desk.

Pro-life advocates say congress should focus more of its efforts on reproductive health and education services, which continue to lag behind more developed countries. Around 60 percent of pregnancies in Argentina are unplanned, especially among low-income and rural families.

But those in favor of the bill argue it will offer women, who now seek risky, clandestine abortions, a far safer alternative.

“We consider abortion to be the last option,” said Marta Alanís, a founder of Catholics for the Right to Decide. “First, there has to be sexual education that guarantees correct contraception. And, well, if that fails, there has to be legal abortion, too.”

Faiola reported from Miami.

