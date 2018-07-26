Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, left, and retired NHL player Al MacInnis speak during the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame Top 15 athletes of all time dinner in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Ted Pritchard/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Sidney Crosby was honored Thursday night as the top athlete in Nova Scotia history.

The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame said the Pittsburgh Penguins star was selected in voting by 36 Nova Scotian athletes, coaches and media representatives, as well as by members of the public.

More than a thousand people packed into the Halifax Convention Centre ballroom for the event.

Crosby is from Cole Harbour.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.