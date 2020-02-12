Mexico issued international arrest warrants against Lozoya last year as a result of corruption investigations, including into his alleged ties to Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction company that secured contracts across Latin America through a network of bribes.
Officials are also investing Pemex’s purchase of a fertilizer plant in 2015 at an allegedly inflated price.
Lozoya has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.