MEXICO CITY — A strong earthquake has shaken southern Ecuador near the city of Cuenca. Authorities say there are no early reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Thursday night’s quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2. Its epicenter was 93 kilometers (58 miles) below the surface.

The quake struck at 9:12 p.m. in an area about 63 kilometers (39 miles) north of Cuenca.

