The handover was part of a little-noticed surge of extraditions that have occurred since early December, when Atty. Gen. William P. Barr visited Mexico to express concern over the government’s response to soaring violence.

El Menchito — Rubén Oseguera González — is perhaps the best-known suspect extradited so far. But dozens of other alleged organized-crime figures have been sent to the United States since Barr’s Dec. 5 trip, officials say. They include Ismael Zambada Imperial, the son of another major trafficker, as well as Jose Maria Guizar Valencia, a leader of the hyperviolent Zetas organization.

“The numbers are up dramatically,” said the U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity since he was not authorized to comment. He estimated around 40 suspects have been sent to face U.S. charges in recent weeks.

Nicole Navas Oxman, a Justice Department spokeswoman, said that Oseguera González would appear Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court, where he faces drug and weapons charges. He has previously said he is not guilty.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office says at least 35 Mexicans have been extradited to the United States so far in 2020. Alfonso Durazo, Mexico’s secretary of public security, confirmed Friday morning that Oseguera had been extradited in a “joint operation” with U.S. authorities.

Since taking office in December 2018, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has pledged to combat organized crime with social programs and a new National Guard. But U.S. officials became increasingly worried last year as efforts to fight organized crime appeared to flag.

In all of 2019, 58 Mexicans were extradited to face U.S. charges, down from 69 the previous year, according to Foreign Ministry documents obtained by The Post under Mexico’s Freedom-of-Information law.

The army seized 62 percent less heroin in the first 11 months of 2019 than in the previous year, and eradicated less than half as much poppy. Meanwhile homicides ticked up nearly 3 percent to 35,588, reaching historic levels.

What really galvanized U.S. attention were two events. In October, Sinaloa cartel gunmen stormed the city of Culiacan, forcing Mexican authorities to release the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman shortly after his capture. Weeks later, assailants massacred three women and six children — all dual U.S.-Mexican nationals — in northern Sonora state.

Mexico’s government has been low-key about the extraditions, calling them routine. There was no immediate response Friday to a request to the Foreign Ministry for comment.

Barr has also said little publicly about his trips to Mexico in December and on Jan. 17. But Trump’s threat in November to designate Mexican cartels as terrorist groups appears to have given him considerable leverage. Trump backed off that plan after Mexican officials protested that it would damage their nation’s economy and international image.

Oseguera, 30, was one of the most important figures on the U.S. list of alleged traffickers tied up in extradition proceedings. He is the son of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes ‘-- “El Mencho” — leader of the Jalisco cartel, viewed as one of Mexico’s most powerful drug organizations.

The Justice Department has described the younger Oseguera as the second-in-command of the cartel. He has been indicted in federal court in Washington for his alleged involvement in distributing drugs in the United States from 2007 to February 2017.

For decades, U.S. officials have pushed Mexico to send alleged traffickers to face American prosecution, given the weakness and corruption of the Mexican judicial system. That weakness was on display last month, when three accused Sinaloa Cartel operatives wanted by the U.S. government broke out of the Reclusorio Sur prison in Mexico City. They fled in an official vehicle with a chauffeur, according to Mexican press reports. Several government employees were detained on suspicion of complicity.

Mexico has extradited some major drug figures, notably Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, a legendary figure who headed the Sinaloa cartel. He was convicted in U.S. federal court a year ago on drug, weapons and other charges and sentenced to life in prison.

But sometimes Mexico has been reluctant to transfer suspects to U.S. custody — either out of a sense of nationalism or, perhaps, fear of what secrets the traffickers may reveal about official corruption.

Lawyers for alleged traffickers have also fiercely fought the extraditions, filing what U.S. officials consider frivolous habeas-corpus petitions to shield their clients. Among other things, “El Menchito” has claimed he’s not the son of the famed drug trafficker.

He has insisted he’s not guilty. “In these past five years, I’ve demonstrated my innocence, having been absolved in every single case against me,” he said in a letter published in December by the news magazine Proceso.