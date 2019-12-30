According to local press, Galle, 73, was driving out of the city with his wife Miranda Pia Regazzoni, 65, when their GPS directed them through a favela, or slum, called Cidade Alta. Regazzoni, who suffered cuts on her arm, told police that they suffered an attempted mugging, press reported.

“The incident occurred in a zone dominated by criminals ... Tourists should avoid the area,” military police spokesperson Mauro Fliess told the Associated Press by phone. He added that police were searching the favela Monday for the parties responsible for the attack.

The Swiss couple had been en route to the seaside colonial town of Paraty, south of Rio.

In 2015, a Brazilian couple followed their GPS into a favela and a 70-year-old woman was killed by a gunshot.

