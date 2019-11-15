He didn’t elaborate.
U.S. officials said this week that Washington will leave about 600 troops in Syria to fight the Islamic State group.
Trump’s decision last month to withdraw the bulk of roughly 1,000 American troops from Syria drew bipartisan condemnation.
It came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Trump earlier he intended to carry out an operation to clear the Turkey-Syria border of Syrian Kurdish fighters.
