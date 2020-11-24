He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.
“We are aware of reports that Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico,” the Rays said in a brief statement. “We are gathering more information on this situation, and we have no further comment at this time.”
Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer yet.
Local media reported that Arozarena married a Colombian woman earlier this month in Merida, the Yucatan state capital.
He hit .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games for Tampa Bay.
