Photos of the scene distributed by prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit showed an SUV blown onto an adjacent hillside and parts of the tanker truck flung into a nearby field.
The prosecutor’s office said charred bodies littered the road and three burned-out vehicles.
Many such large double-trailer freight trucks have been involved in horrifying crashes in Mexico in recent years.
