The most contentious rule is that any new police officers, judges, lawyers and teachers are banned completely from wearing any religious symbols while on duty. Existing employees get an exception.

A student studying to become a teacher and Montreal’s English school board are among those who have also filed lawsuits.

Nour Farhat, who wears a hijab and studied law to become a prosecutor, is among those affected by the law.

