TORONTO — Canada has been helping London’s Metropolitan Police provide security to Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, “intermittently” since November — but will stop in the “coming weeks” as the pair steps back from their roles as senior royals, the office of Canada’s public safety minister said Thursday.

The duke and duchess of Sussex announced last month that they intended to cut most of their ties to the royal family to pursue financial independence and to relocate — at least part-time — to Canada. The couple and their son, Archie, have been holed up in a secluded $14 million mansion on Vancouver Island, where they spent their Christmas holidays.

Canadians have been largely indifferent to the arrival of the royal couple. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has faced repeated questions about who will foot the bill for the family’s security.

It had offered little in the way of details — until Thursday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” the Office of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement. “The [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] has been engaged with officials in the U.K. from the very beginning regarding security. As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as needed basis.”