Canadians have been largely indifferent to the arrival of the royal couple. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has faced repeated questions about who will foot the bill for the family’s security.
It had offered little in the way of details — until Thursday.
Prince Harry is British royalty, but Canada’s immigration system is likely to treat him as a commoner
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” the Office of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement. “The [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] has been engaged with officials in the U.K. from the very beginning regarding security. As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as needed basis.”
The people of this remote Canadian island village are taking government money to clear out. One couple is staying.