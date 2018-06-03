Volcanic ash covers parked motorcycles, brought by the Fuego Volcano, in Antigua Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. Volcan del Fuego is one of the most active volcanoes in Central America. (Luis Soto/Associated Press)

GUATEMALA CITY — The latest on the eruption of a volcano southwest of Guatemala’s capital (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Authorities in Guatemala say six people have been killed and 20 injured by the eruption of a volcano southwest of the capital.

National Disaster Coordinator Sergio Cabanas says an undetermined number of people also are missing following Sunday’s eruption of the Volcan del Fuego, which is 44 kilometers (27 miles) from Guatemala City.

Cabanas says four people died when lava set a house on fire and two children were burned to death while standing on a bridge watching the eruption.

Disaster agency spokesman David de Leon says about 300 people have been evacuated from nearby villages, which are being blanketed by ash as fiery smoke billows nearly four miles into the sky. Some ash also has fallen on the capital.

3:15 p.m.

A volcano southwest of Guatemala’s capital has erupted for the second time this year, setting off loud explosions and spewing ash nearly four miles into the sky.

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction in Guatemala said Sunday that fiery clouds of smoke were billowing from the Volcan del Fuego and that soot blanketed cars and houses in the nearby villages of San Pedro Yepocapa and Sangre de Cristo.

Lesser amounts of ash fell on Guatemala City, which is 44 kilometers (27 miles) from the volcano.

Volcan del Fuego is one of the most active volcanoes in Central America.

