Firecrackers go off as a supporter in favor of a decision by Guatemala’s President Jimmy Morales to shut down a U.N.-sponsored anti-graft commission led by Ivan Velasquez, protests outside the United Nations International Commission Against Impunity, CICIG, headquarters in Guatemala City, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. Last week the Supreme Court allowed a request brought by the CICIG and Guatemalan prosecutors to strip Morales’ immunity from prosecution to go to Congress for consideration. (Moises Castillo/Associated Press)

GUATEMALA CITY — The Latest on the end of a mandate for a U.N.-sponsored anti-graft commission in Guatemala (all times local):

9:01 a.m.

Guatemalans are expected to take to a main square in protest against a decision by President Jimmy Morales to shut down the U.N.-sponsored anti-graft commission that pressed a number of high-profile corruption probes.

Renewed calls for protesters to gather at Constitution Square outside Guatemala City’s National Palace on Saturday come a day after Morales said he would end the mandate of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, or CICIG.

The government later clarified that the commission will remain in the country through its two-year term ending on Sept. 3, 2019.

In a statement Friday, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took note of the decision and recalled “the important contribution of CICIG to the fight against impunity in Guatemala under the leadership of its Commissioner.”

