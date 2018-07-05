MEXICO CITY — The Latest on Mexico’s president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says U.S. President Trump is welcome to attend his inauguration later this year.

Lopez Obrador said Thursday at a news conference in Mexico City that “President Trump will be invited.”

He said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other heads of state will also be invited.

Lopez Obrador was elected Sunday in a landslide. He takes office Dec. 1.

___

2:35 p.m.

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is proposing former Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard to be the country’s next top diplomat.

Lopez Obrador says in a news conference that his previous pick, Hector Vasconcelos, was elected as a senator and will serve in that body.

Lopez Obrador said Thursday of his new choice for foreign relations secretary: “I have all confidence in him” and “he is a man who is going to help us a lot.”

Ebrard was mayor of the Mexican capital from 2006 to 2012.

