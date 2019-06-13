This combination of photos provided by the Dominican Republic National Police on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 show suspects in connection with the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Police identify the men as, top row from left, Rolfy Ferreyra, who has been identified as the shooter, Joel Rodriguez Cruz, Oliver Moises Mirabal Acosta, and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia. Bottom row from left, Polfirio Allende Dechamps Vazquez, Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase and Reynaldo Rodriguez Valenzuela. All the men with the exception of Rivas Clase have been detained. (Dominican Republic National Police via AP) (Associated Press)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Latest on the shooting for former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The wife of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz says he remains in guarded condition at a Boston hospital and “continues to heal and make progress.”

Tiffany Ortiz in a statement released by the team Thursday also thanked Eliezer Salvador, the man who drove Ortiz to the hospital after Sunday night’s shooting in his native Dominican Republic, “for his quick thinking and swift action.”

She also thanked the medical team at the Abel González Clinic who took care of him in the Caribbean nation, saying “there are no words to express our gratitude for the amazing care you provided.”

The retired Ortiz, who helped the Red Sox win three World Series championships, is being cared for at Massachusetts General Hospital. Six people have been detained in connection with the shooting.

11:35 a.m.

One of the suspects being sought in the shooting of former Red Sox superstar David Ortiz is believed to be the same man who’s wanted by Pennsylvania authorities on a charge of attempted homicide.

Thirty-one-year-old Luis Rivas-Clase is charged in an April 2018 shooting in Reading (REH’-ding). The victim was shot in the lower back. Authorities say the man told them that Rivas-Clase threatened to have him killed a few days before the shooting.

Pennsylvania authorities released a mug shot of Rivas-Clase that strongly resembles the suspect in an image provided by Dominican authorities, who provided the same name but without the hyphen.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Thursday that based on the images in the mug shots, and the name match, he believes it’s the same suspect. He says confirmation would have to come through a fingerprint match.

