HAGATNA, Guam — The Latest on the sentencing of a singer and her husband for drug possession in Guam (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Singer Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and her husband will serve a 14-day sentence in Hawaii for drug possession charges in Guam.

Elliman-Alexander and Allen Alexander live in Honolulu. The Pacific Daily News reports airport officers found marijuana in Alexander’s belongings and crystal-like rocks and a glass pipe in Elliman-Alexander’s belongings when they arrived in Guam last year for a benefit concert.

Defense attorney Mike Phillips tells The Associated Press after their sentencing Tuesday that a judge is allowing the couple to serve their sentence by observing the Honolulu court proceedings of a drug offender probation program. Phillips says they will have to observe for 13 days because they are receiving a day of credit for time already served.

Elliman-Alexander performed on the Grammy Award-winning Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in 1978.

___

Midnight

An attorney for singer Yvonne Marianne Elliman-Alexander and her husband says he is hopeful they will be sentenced to probation over drug possessions charges in Guam.

The defendants appeared at a hearing Monday after each pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession count filed in August.

Elliman-Alexander performed on the Grammy Award-winning Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in 1978.

The Pacific Daily News reports that airport officers found marijuana in Allen Bernard Alexander’s belongings and crystal-like rocks and a glass pipe in Elliman-Alexander’s belongings.

They were arrested in Guam, where they were set to perform at a benefit concert.

Their attorney, Mike Phillips, said after the hearing that his clients have completed everything they were assigned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.