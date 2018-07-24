Messages people wrote are shown on a makeshift memorial, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Toronto, for the victims of Sunday’s shooting. Canadian investigators said Tuesday there was no link to terrorism in the mass shooting that killed two people and wounded 13 as they continued to probe the life of the 29-year-old gunman for clues to what prompted the rampage that targeted diners at restaurants and cafes in a popular Toronto neighborhood. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

TORONTO — The latest on the deadly mass shooting in Toronto (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Toronto police have identified the 10-year-old girl killed in Sunday’s mass shooting as Julianna Kozis.

They say she is from Markham, Ontario, and her family is requesting privacy during their time of grief.

Police previously identified the other person killed in the shooting as 18-year-old Reese Fallon.

Investigators haven’t determined a motive for why 29-year-old Faisal Hussain fired a handgun into crowds in Toronto’s popular Greektown neighborhood Sunday night, killing the two females and wounding 13 people.

___

8:25 p.m.

The Toronto City Council has voted overwhelmingly to urge Canada’s federal and provincial government to ban the sale of handguns and handgun ammunition in the largest city in the country. The council’s 41-4 vote came two days after a man shot two people to death and wounded 13 others in the city.

Council members discussed gun violence, its causes, its effects and potential solutions during a meeting that began Tuesday morning and lasted into the evening.

Canada’s public safety minister says Ottawa was already considering tightening handgun laws even before Sunday night’s shooting.

It’s unclear how the shooter obtained his weapon. Officials also haven’t discovered a motive for why 29-year-old Faisal Hussain fired a handgun into crowds in Toronto’s popular Greektown neighborhood, killing a 10-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman.

___

8:15 a.m.

Canadian investigators say there was no national security risk following the mass shooting in Toronto that killed two people and wounded 13.

They are continuing to probe the life of the 29-year-old gunman for clues to what prompted the deadly rampage.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Tuesday: “At this stage, based on the state of the investigation, which is led by the Toronto police service, there is no connection between that individual and national security.”

The assailant, Faisal Hussain, died after an exchange of gunfire with police. His family has said he suffered from lifelong “severe mental health challenges” but they never imagined he would do such a thing. It was not immediately clear whether he took his own life or was killed by police during the attack Sunday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.