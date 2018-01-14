This photo released by Andina Agency shows residents in Chala, Peru, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, after an earthquake struck the area. The powerful earthquake struck off Peru’s coast early Sunday, tumbling adobe homes in small, rural towns, officials said. (Andina Agency via AP) (Associated Press)

LIMA, Peru — The Latest on Peru earthquake (all times local):

2 p.m.

Officials in Peru say dozens of families are without homes after a powerful earthquake rattled the coast before dawn, killing one person.

Peru’s Chief of Civil Defense Jorge Chavez said Sunday that the earthquake killed one person, destroyed 63 homes and displacing about 130 people. It injured 65 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 7.1 quake was centered 35 miles (40 kilometers) from Acari, a small town in the Arequipa department of southwestern Peru. Residents in Peru’s capital of Lima some 350 miles (560 kilometers) away felt the ground shake.

Chavez says emergency crews are sending tents and mattresses to the displaced families.

Officials say a man killed by falling debris was the quake’s sole fatality.

___

10:30 a.m.

Officials in Peru say this morning’s powerful earthquake so far has caused one reported death and 57 injuries.

The magnitude 7.1 quake also knocked down adobe homes in small, rural towns and forced closure of some roads.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the early morning quake had a magnitude was centered 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Acari, a small town in the Arequipa department of southwestern Peru. It was felt at least as far away as the Peruvian capital of Lima, some 350 miles (560 kilometers) from Acari.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Twitter he’s en route to the affected region to “verify the magnitude of the damage and send the needed humanitarian aid.”

___

5:45 a.m.

A U.S. agency says there is no longer a tsunami threat from a powerful earthquake that struck off Peru.

Earlier, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned of “hazardous tsunami waves” for some coasts, saying there was a threat to some coasts of Peru and neighboring Chile.

But a later message said “there is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake” and that the center hadn’t observed any tsunami waves.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 hit off Peru’s coast at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST). The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari.

___

5:20 a.m.

A U.S. agency has issued a tsunami threat message for parts of Peru and Chile’s coastlines after a powerful earthquake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says that “hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts.”

The statement says that tsunami waves reaching 0.3 meters to one meter “above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Peru.” It also says waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters for the coasts of Chile.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 struck off Peru’s coast at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST). The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari.

___

5 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru’s coast. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The USGS says that the temblor struck 42 kilometers (26 miles) south-southwest of Acari at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST) on Sunday at a depth of 12.1 kilometers (about 7.5 miles).

It wasn’t immediately clear if a tsunami warning has been issued.

