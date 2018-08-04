FIn this May 24, 2018, photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro watches a military parade in Caracas, Venezuela. State television in Venezuela showed President Maduro abruptly cutting short a speech on Saturday, Aug. 4, causing hundreds of soldiers present to break ranks and scatter. (Ariana Cubillos, File/Associated Press)

CARACAS, Venezuela — The Latest on explosions at speech given by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Venezuela’s government says several explosions heard at a military event were an attempted attack on President Nicolas Maduro.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a live broadcast Saturday that several drone-like devices with explosives detonated near the president.

He said Maduro is safe and unharmed but that seven people were injured.

Firefighters near the scene are disputing the government’s version of events.

