Julio Borges, president of the Venezuelan parliament, arrives for a meeting with Ernesto Macias, president of Colombia’s Senate, at the Congress in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro implicated Borges, one of the country’s most prominent opposition leaders, in an alleged assassination attempt using drones. (Fernando Vergara/Associated Press)

CARACAS, Venezuela — The Latest on the apparent drone attack on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Venezuela’s supreme court is ordering the arrest of prominent opposition leader Julio Borges in connection with an alleged assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro.

The court on Wednesday also called for the prosecution of a second congressman, Juan Requesense, who already had been detained.

The actions follow what the government says is a thwarted assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro using drones loaded with explosives. Maduro was speaking at an outdoor military ceremony when they detonated nearby, but was unharmed.

Borges is the former president of congress. He lives in exile in Colombia.

Police detained Requesense at his apartment on Tuesday.

Both deny any role in the drone attacks.

