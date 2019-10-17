In other contested races, Iraq lost out in the Asian group to Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and the Marshall Islands, and Moldova lost in the Eastern Europe group to Armenia and Poland.

The 193-member General Assembly was electing 14 members to the 47-member Human Rights Council for three-year terms starting Jan. 1. Under its rules, seats are allocated to regions to ensure geographical representation.

11:30 a.m.

The General Assembly is holding elections to the U.N. Human Rights Council with all eyes on the contested race for Latin American seats where Venezuela is a candidate and rights groups and opponents of Nicolas Maduro’s government are urging a “no” vote.

The Latin American and Caribbean regional group at the United Nations initially put forward two candidates for two seats — Venezuela and Brazil. But Costa Rica entered the race in early October, with strong backing from human rights groups and Maduro opponents.

“Now that U.N. member states have a choice, there is no possible excuse to vote for Venezuela,” said Louis Charbonneau, U.N. director at Human Rights Watch. “A vote for Venezuela is a vote for the torture, murder and impunity that have become trademarks of President Nicolas Maduro’s government.”

