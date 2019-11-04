Finance Minister Ignacio Briones said Chile’s gross domestic product is estimated to be a lower-than-expected 2% to 2.2% this year as a result of the protests.

The demonstrations began last month after the government announced a hike in subway fares and expanded to include demands over education, health services and economic inequality.

They have forced the cancellation of two major international summits, and at least 20 people have died in violent clashes, looting and arson.

