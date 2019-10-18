A group of oil and gas industry supporters held a counter-rally. They took part in a truck convoy but were vastly outnumbered by climate activists.
Thunberg began holding solitary demonstrations outside Sweden’s parliament in August 2018, skipping classes once a week to protest climate change.
Her “Fridays for Future” demonstrations have inspired millions across the world to stage protests urging leaders to tackle global warming.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD