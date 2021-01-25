Brazil’s Prosecutor-general Augusto Aras asked the court to greenlight the investigation, citing a document that said the health ministry knew of dwindling oxygen stocks in Manaus hospitals on Jan. 8, but didn’t start dispatching extra supplies until four days later. Brazil’s air force began evacuating patients to other states on Jan. 15.
Justice Ricardo Lewandowski in his decision authorized the federal police to begin the investigation, and conclude within 60 days.
