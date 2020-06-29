Among those who could face further scrutiny is Puerto Rico’s chief of staff, the director of the Office of Management and Budget and the presidents of companies that had pledged to deliver the kits.
Those named in the report have denied any wrongdoing.
One manufacturing company said it was selling the kits for less than half the value identified by one Puerto Rico company involved.
Gov. Wanda Vázquez had initially defended the attempted purchase, only to do an abrupt turn around a week later. She also ordered canceled all unrelated government contracts awarded to the companies under scrutiny.
It’s still unclear who approved the $38 million purchase of testing kits. Vázquez has repeatedly said she was never aware of the intended purchase despite a contract of that size.
Puerto Rico’s health secretary has said the FBI is investigating.
