A broad sketch of Trudeau’s agenda to “build back better” was outlined in a highly anticipated “speech from the throne,” a centuries-old ritual that reopens Parliament. The speech was written by Trudeau and his aides, but delivered by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, Queen Elizabeth’s representative in Canada.

AD

AD

Trudeau, who has been on the defensive for much of the summer and has been embroiled in an ethics controversy that has weighed on his approval ratings, controversially suspended Parliament in August. He pledged to return with an “ambitious” plan for a green recovery that would remake the social safety net.

But he had recently dialed back expectations amid a surge of coronavirus cases across Canada, including in the capital. Underscoring the threat, two federal party leaders tested positive for covid-19 last week. Public health officials unveiled modeling Tuesday showing Canada is on track for 5,000 cases a day by late October if it continues on its current course.

“Whatever it takes, effectively dealing with the health crisis is the best thing we can do for the economy,” said Payette, a former astronaut, while reading the speech.

AD

AD

The speech was a mix of short- and long-term goals. It pledged to create a federal covid-19 testing response team to meet the needs of those in remote communities, to address systemic racism and to cut the corporate tax rate in half for companies that make zero-emission products.

The speech also promised targeted support for areas hard-hit by the pandemic, such as travel and tourism, as well as to “identify additional ways to tax extreme wealth inequality,” including by addressing corporate tax avoidance by digital giants.

“Web giants are taking Canadians’ money while imposing their own priorities,” the speech said. “Things must change, and will change.”

The speech also reiterated several old pledges, such as giving municipalities the authority to ban handguns, knocking down interprovincial trade barriers, implementing the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and moving toward a national program for prescription drugs.

AD

AD

Most throne speeches are light on specific dollar figures, and this one was no different. Pandemic-relief programs are projected to push the deficit beyond $250 billion this year, or 16 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. Details on how the government plans to erase the deficit were missing from the speech, which said the government would use “whatever fiscal firepower” is needed to address challenges.

Support for Trudeau eroded this summer after his government tapped WE Charity, which had paid his mother and brother several hundred thousand dollars to appear at its events, to run a summer grant program for student volunteers.

The agreement was eventually severed, but it sparked parliamentary probes, which were halted during Parliament’s suspension, and an investigation by the country’s independent ethics watchdog into possible violations of conflict-of-interest laws. WE Charity later shut down in Canada.

AD

AD

Opposition parties largely panned the speech.

The Conservatives said they would not support it, lambasting it as “another speech full of Liberal buzzwords and grand gestures” without a follow-up plan or any mention of the oil and gas sector, orchestrated entirely to shut down the committees probing the WE Charity scandal.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party, said he would support the speech if it included paid sick leave. He did not commit to voting for or against it.

Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, who is in isolation after testing positive for covid-19 last week, said in a tweet that Ottawa had not listened to the “urgent and legitimate” demands of the provinces and failed to respect their jurisdiction in areas such as health care.

Trudeau has pledged to put the speech to a confidence vote. With his government reduced to a minority in last year’s federal election, he’ll need the backing of one main opposition party to survive. Speculation about a possible fall election has abounded. The New Democratic Party are likeliest to provide support.

AD

AD