Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver on Tuesday a long-planned apology for the Canadian government’s 1939 decision to turn away the M.S. St. Louis, an ocean liner carrying more than 900 German Jews fleeing Europe.

His speech, which will be delivered in the presence of survivors, just weeks after the massacre at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, is expected to outline how the scourge of anti-Semitism shaped Canada’s response to Jewish refugees fleeing Germany — and how it shapes the present day.

Since taking office, Trudeau has delivered several high-profile apologies, so many that he’s faced the very Canadian charge of apologizing too much. Critics wonder what work it does, who benefits and whether saying “sorry” is ever really enough.

Coming in the wake of what may be the deadliest attack on Jews in American history, at a time when anti-Semitic memes and conspiracy theories are bursting into the populist mainstream, his remarks will be closely watched.

Members of Canada’s Jewish community say they hope he will connect past to present, to show that the hate that animated the rejection of Jewish refugees fleeing Germany is not a thing of the past but an ideology ingrained in contemporary politics.

The story of the M.S. St. Louis has long been a source of shame for a country that likes to think of itself as a refuge.

In May 1939, just months before the outbreak of war, an ocean liner left Europe with more than 1,000 passengers on board, including 907 German Jews. The boat made it to Cuba, but the Jewish refugees were not allowed to disembark. The United States then turned them away.

With the ship days from Halifax, the Canadian government decided not to help. The boat was sent back to Europe. Two hundred and fifty-four of those on board died in the Holocaust.

Canada’s rejection of the St. Louis was not an isolated incident. When it came to Jewish immigration, Canada’s policy at the time was “none is too many.” From 1933 to 1945, the country accepted only 5,000 Jewish refugees.

When the possibility of an apology for the M.S. St. Louis surfaced, some members of the Jewish community expressed concern that a decades-late apology for the ship would be too little, too late.

Writing in the Canadian Jewish News, Sally Zerker, an emeritus professor at Toronto’s York University whose family members were among those turned away, last year argued that an apology from Trudeau would be “meaningless.”

“It will not bring back my relatives, or offer me any solace. Instead, it will whitewash a government that did nothing to help the Jews who were fleeing the Nazis and ignored the type of anti-Semitism that was endemic in Canada until the 1970s.”

Others have stressed that the government must move beyond the past to address the fact that anti-Semitism never really went away.

Writing in the National Post on the eve of the apology, Michael Mostyn, chief executive of B’nai Brith Canada, noted that Jewish Canadians are still subject to anti-Semitic harassment, violence and vandalism.

Mostyn called on the Trudeau government to take action by devoting resources to developing a national action plan to combat anti-Semitism and engage with Jewish institutions, including synagogues, on security.

“The Jewish community needs committed and concerted action on the part of government to combat the rising tides of anti-Semitism so that, hopefully, there will be no need for apologies in the future,” he said.

Read more:

Canada’s response to Jamal Khashoggi’s death is a test for Trudeau

‘Better than the Olympics’: Canadians line up for marijuana as it becomes legal

‘Third World conditions’: Many of Canada’s indigenous people can’t drink the water at home

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news