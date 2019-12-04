Whether he can deliver on any of them is a different question. Voters dealt a rebuke to the telegenic Liberal Party leader in October’s federal election, leaving his party 13 seats short of a majority and reliant on the backing of opposition parties to pass bills.

Trudeau has ruled out a formal coalition, opting instead to marshal support from his political rivals on a case-by-case basis.

Chief among the challenges confronting the prime minister will be to quell a growing sense of alienation in Canada’s oil-producing prairie provinces fueled by opposition to Trudeau’s environmental policies. But appeasing the West could prove difficult as he tries to maintain the support of the left-leaning New Democratic Party, the government’s most likely partner on several issues. The New Democrats oppose pipeline projects and have been pressing the Liberals for more aggressive action on climate change.

Trudeau will also have to deal with the rise of separatist Bloc Québécois, which more than tripled its representation in Parliament and has warned the government against involving itself in any challenge to Bill 21, a controversial provincial law that bans public employees from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs on the job.

Trudeau’s government also faces challenges abroad. Managing relations with the United States, Canada’s closest neighbor and most important security and trade partner, is a key priority for any prime minister. But those ties might have become more complicated this week when video emerged of Trudeau appearing to joke about President Trump with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the NATO summit in London. Trump responded by calling Trudeau “two-faced.”

Canada is hoping to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement “in tandem” with the United States, and has sought its support in resolving its diplomatic spat with China. Canada arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver last December at the behest of U.S. authorities seeking her extradition on fraud charges; China then detained two Canadian citizens on vague espionage charges in apparent retaliation.

This year’s throne speech will depart from the norm. Traditionally, the Usher of the Black Rod — a senior parliamentary officer whose origins date back more than 600 years to the British House of Lords — strides down the hall from the Senate to the House of Commons and raps on the door three times with his ebony staff to summon lawmakers.

With Parliament under renovations, the Senate chamber and the House of Commons are no longer in the same building, so the procession will take place by bus.

