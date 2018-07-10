MEXICO CITY — Jared Kushner, the U.S. president’s son-in-law who is a White House adviser, will accompany Secretary of State Michael Pompeo at a meeting with Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador this week.

The incoming leader’s pick for foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said Tuesday that the meeting originally scheduled with Pompeo for Friday would be of the “highest level.” He said it would also include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist who won in a landslide July 1, called the coming meeting “very good news.”

He said President Donald Trump was very respectful in their conversation after his election victory and did not bring up the border wall that Trump has insisted Mexico will be pay for.

Immigration and the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement will be the principle topics at Friday’s meeting.

“We know that the best way to tackle the migration phenomenon and the problems of safety ... is to spur development in Mexico,” Lopez Obrador said.

“What we want from Panama to the northern border of Mexico and the United States to the Rio Bravo is for the people to have opportunities for jobs,” he said. “That’s our central focus.”

Pompeo had been scheduled to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto and his foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, and also make a “courtesy” visit to Lopez Obrador.

Kushner’s last known visit to Mexico was March 7, when he met with Pena Nieto and Videgaray without then-U.S. Ambassador Roberta Jacobson.

Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that since Pompeo will be accompanied by other U.S. officials, he will ask his proposed Cabinet to attend as well.

He is to take office Dec. 1.

