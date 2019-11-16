The hurricane center said Raymond should dump 3 to 5 inches of rain over southern parts of the peninsula, threatening dangerous floods.
The storm was forecast to degrade into a tropical depression as it nears the area late Sunday and become a remnant low Monday.
The twin cities of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo are popular beach destinations for foreign and domestic travelers.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD